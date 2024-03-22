‘Amotekun Ineffective In Ogun’,  House Of Assembly Laments

Ogun State House of Assembly has expressed concern over what it described as the ineffectiveness of the State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps.

The Assembly lamented that Amotekun has failed to live up to the people’s expectations since its creation in 2021.

To this end, the Assembly passed a resolution calling on the state government to reposition the corps for effectiveness in securing the lives and properties of residents of the state.

The resolution was passed on Friday at a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Oludaisi Elemide at the Assembly complex in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The passage of the resolution followed a complaint raised by the Deputy chief whip, Babatunde Tella that Amotekun had been rendered ineffective in the state.

Tella who represents Abeokuta North state constituency, lamented the failure of Governor Dapo Abiodun to appoint a new commander for the corps since the demise of the former commander, David Akinremi nine months ago.

He also berated Governor Abiodun for not adequately funding Amotekun, stressing that the corps was in dire need of more personnel, “who should be localised in the communities, ammunition and vehicles to enable them to meet up with the responsibilities of providing adequate security in the state”.

In its resolution, the Assembly called on the governor to a new state commander, not below the rank of a Major or its equivalence in other security agencies to oversee the activities of the corps.

The lawmakers also urged the governor to recruit more capable and competent personnel to strengthen the corps’ operations.

This, the Assembly noted would help tackle the incessant security breaches, especially kidnappings and armed robberies being experienced in some parts of the state.

Other members who contributed to the debate including Olusegun Kaka, Adebisi Oyedele Minority Leader Lukman Adeleye, Adegoke Adeyanju and Fola Salami, recounted incidents of insecurity, especially kidnappings in their respective constituencies, which needed to be addressed headlong.

The resolution also sought the need to equip the Amotekun Corps with modern ammunition, up-to-date communication gadgets and other security apparatus as well as the procurement of additional vehicles to aid the operations and other activities of the Corps.