Amotekun, Greatest Legacy Of Akeredolu- PDP Chieftain

…Mourns Akeredolu, Assures Brighter Future For Ondo

A United States of America (USA) based chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Hon. Afolami Olabomi has described Amotekun as the greatest legacy left behind by the late Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Also, the PDP chieftain asked the people of the State not to despair about the death of the former governor but assured the people of the state of a brighter future.

In his consolation message to the people of the State following the death of former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Olabomi said the legacies left behind by the late governor would be built upon if the PDP assumes office next year.

Olabomi, in a statement by his Media Assistant Comrade Bosede Salami, described the late governor as a courageous personality.

Consoling the people of the State not to lose hope, Olabomi, an aspirant to the Akoko North East / Akoko Northwest Federal Constituency seat at the House of Representatives in the last election, said the late Governor Akeredolu would be remembered for the creation of the South West Security Network codenamed Amotekun which had tremendously checked the infiltration of the region by criminals.

The PDP chieftain, who was a member of the Unifiers Ambassadors of Nigeria and Atikulated Global Movement, enjoined the people of the state to “bear in mind that God will take control of things in the state and hence should not be despair because of the death of the former Governor, the late Arakunrin Odunayo Akeredolu.”

Olabomi, who stepped down as the consensus candidate of PDP due to pressure from the party’s leadership, also enjoined Governor Lucky -led administration to be courageous to sustain all the people-oriented programmes initiated by the late Governor Akeredolu.

His words “The late Governor would be remembered eternally for his courageous initiatives in creating the Amotekun Security Network outfit which became an envy of all other states as it helped to curtail the then spreading incidents of banditry and palpable insecurity in the nation.

“I pray that God will accept the soul of Aketi into eternal life, and God will console all those in the present administration that are striving to rebuild Ondo State and give them the wisdom and all other endowments needed to achieve the goals.”