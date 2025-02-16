Amotekun, Fulani Leaders Seek End To Farmers-Herders Clashes

Share

In a bid to stem recurring clashes between farmers and herders in Osun State, the Amotekun Corps has engaged with Fulani leaders to foster mutual understanding and prevent further destruction of farmlands.

The crucial meeting, held at the Amotekun Headquarters in Osogbo, brought together key Fulani community leaders to address the persistent issue of cattle grazing on farmlands, which has been a major source of tension.

A source at the meeting described the engagement as a “strategic dialogue aimed at enhancing cooperation and tackling security challenges in the agricultural sector.”

In his address, the Field Commander Akanni who spoke on behalf of the Corps Commander emphasized that the primary objective was to work hand-in-hand with Fulani leaders to identify and address individuals responsible for escalating tensions between herders and farmers.

He clarified that Amotekun was not an adversary to the Fulani people and that there was no government crackdown against them.

However, he emphasised the need to put an end to open grazing, which often leads to the destruction of crops.

“We do not want to hear that cows are ravaging people’s farms anymore,” Commander Akanni declared, urging Fulani leaders to sensitise their people on the need for responsible grazing practices.

As part of measures to curb the problem, the Amotekun Corps proposed the formation of a joint task force comprising Fulani representatives and security personnel to mitigate the destruction of farms and prevent clashes.

Speaking at the meeting, the Seriki Fulani of Osun State, Alhaji Ibrahim Dende, pledged the support of the Fulani leadership in identifying and exposing foreign herders responsible for farm destruction.

He noted that local Fulani leaders keep records of all Fulani residents in the state, with designated representatives monitoring herders’ activities at the local government level.

According to him, the majority of issues related to farmland destruction were perpetrated by migrant Fulani herders, who operate in the shadows and vanish before they can be held accountable.

“We are committed to identifying and exposing any herders causing trouble in the state,” Alhaji Dende assured.

He further reiterated the Fulani community’s readiness to collaborate with Amotekun in tackling criminal elements, affirming that the engagement had cleared misconceptions about the Corps’ role, which is to protect farmlands rather than target Fulani herders.

The meeting marks a significant step towards fostering peace and security in Osun’s agricultural sector. By strengthening collaboration and intelligence-sharing, both parties aim to ensure a harmonious coexistence between farmers and herders while safeguarding livelihoods.

Share

Please follow and like us: