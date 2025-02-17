Amotekun, Fulani Leaders Meet Over Farmers-Herders’ Clashes

Share

Osun State security outfit Amotekun Corps has met with Fulani leaders to foster mutual understanding and prevent further destruction of farmlands.

The meeting in Osogbo brought together key Fulani community leaders to address the persistent issue of cattle grazing on farmlands, which has been a major source of tension.

A source at the meeting described the engagement as a “strategic dialogue aimed at enhancing cooperation and tackling security challenges facing the agricultural sector”.

Field Commander Akanni, who spoke on behalf of Corps Commander, emphasized that the primary objective was to work handin-hand with Fulani leaders to identify and address individuals responsible for escalating tensions between herders and farmers.

He said Amotekun was not an adversary to the Fulani people and that there was no government crackdown against them. Akanni said: “We do not want to hear that cows are ravaging people’s farms anymore.”

As part of measures to curb the problem, Amotekun proposed the formation of a joint task force comprising Fulani representatives and security personnel to mitigate the destruction of farms and prevent clashes.

