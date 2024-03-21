Amotekun Foils Kidnap, Robbery Attempts In Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun have foiled attempts to rob three commercial banks and kidnap a Managing Director (MD) of a popular supermarket in the state.

The Commander of the security outfit, Chief Adetunji Adeleye who disclosed this on Thursday said the mastermind of the attempts has been arrested while they are on the trail of six of the suspects who have escaped from the state.

Adeleye who paraded 36 other suspected criminals for various offences committed within the month said a seven-man operative came all the way from Sapele, Delta State for the purpose of kidnapping, and robbery of a bank in Irele Local Government.

He said six of the suspects escaped but the leader of the gang who accommodated the suspected robbers has been arrested.

According to him, Amotekun was able to know that the suspects intended not only to rob but to kidnap contrary to the impression that they only came for robbery operations.

His words “The manhunt for the leader who escaped to Delta State is on. We are liaising with relevant government and security authorities to assist us in apprehending this runaway gang.

The intelligence available to us shows that they intend to rob three banks and kidnap the MD of a supermarket. Investigations showed that they liaised with a staff of the supermarket who declined to join the group.

“Amongst them are those who specialise in vandalism of critical government assets. They actually went with a trailer to load pipes meant for a World Bank financed water project and successfully offloaded it our operatives followed them and apprehended them where they offloaded at a different location.

“This is in furtherance of the determination that our citizens live peacefully in Ondo State. We appeal to the public to continue to support us with timely and actionable information and we pledge to secure lives and properties in conjunction with other security agencies in Ondo State.”