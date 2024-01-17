Amotekun Foils Kidnap Attempts In Ondo

The operatives of the Ondo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun have foiled three kidnap attempts in the Northern Senatorial district area of the State’s notorious foheinousus crimes.

The Commandant of the Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye disclosed that the suspects were part of the 36 suspected criminals arrested for various crimes in the State within the month.

The Owo/Ikare and Owo-Ifon- Benin expressways in the Ondo North senatorial district have been notorious for kidnapping, armed robbery, and murder in the recent past.

Parading the suspects at the headquarters of the Corps in Akure, the State capital, Adeleye said 19 suspects who were planning to unleash terror in different parts of the North Senatorial district were arrested by the Corps members due to intelligence reports.

Adeleye said “I want to place it on record that in the last month, there were three kidnapped activities that we were able to foil successfully. This means in the last month, there have been no successful kidnapping activities in the state.

“Today, a cross-section of these criminals is a little bit different from what we normally have where we parade 20 people and 15 of them are kidnap suspects. Today, we have more housebreaking and stealing, we remain resolute in our determination to flush them out of our society.

“We equally have a suspected murderer, we have about right cases of housebreaking and shopbreaking. But I must say that with the cooperation of other state security agencies, we have been able to reduce the criminal activities in the state.

“The cross-section of these 36 suspects shows that their activities have dropped drastically in the state. We will continue to ensure that people do their businesses normally and that they are not disturbed now that the state government is resolute in guaranteeing lives and property we are also determined to ensure that.

“However, we want to appeal to our traditional rulers that once they see the connection of unknown people in the forest they should alert us immediately. I want to encourage the general public that once they see a strange movement they should let the security agencies know.

“The cross-section of the 19 suspected kidnappers were picked from the Northern senatorial district of the state, and you will notice that you always find members of the Amotekun Corps in every junction and every major street and this is to prevent such actions of kidnappers entering houses to pick people and that’s why we are calling on the general public to beware of strangers.”

On the activities of scavengers in the state, Adeleye said they have constituted a problem for the residents of the day.

His words “A couple of days ago, we paraded one man that kidnapped an eight-year-old girl, put her in a sack of bags and this is what has been happening all over the state. We are working with the relevant government agencies to come up with a policy to ban the further activities of these scavengers within the state.”