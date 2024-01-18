Amotekun Foils Kidnap Attempts in Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Security Network, code- named Amotekun, have foiled three kidnap attempts in the Northern Senatorial District of the state notorious for heinousus crimes.

The Commandant of the Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed that the suspects were part of the 36 suspected criminals arrested for various crimes in the state within the month.

The Owo/Ikare and Owo-Ifon- Benin Express- ways in the Ondo North Senatorial District have become notorious for kidnapping, armed robbery, and murder in the recent past.

Parading the suspects at the headquarters of the Corps in Akure, Adeleye said 19 suspects who were planning to unleash terror in different parts of the North Senatorial District were arrested by the Corps members following intelligence reports.

Adeleye said; “I want to place it on record that in the last month, there were three kidnap activities that we were able to foil successfully. This means in the last month, there have been no successful kidnapping activities in the state.