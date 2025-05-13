Amotekun Foils Armed Robbery Attempt In Osun

Share

The Osun State Security Network Agency, known as Amotekun Corps, has successfully foiled an armed robbery attempt on a trailer transporting iron rods worth approximately ₦50 million.

The incident occurred along the Gbongan/Osogbo Road, near the Gbongan overhead bridge in Ayedaade Local Government Area.

The trailer, which was carrying forty tons of iron rods from Shagamu to Osogbo, was being trailed by an unidentified Toyota Corolla from Ikire. Around 1:00 a.m., armed men attempted to intercept the truck.

The robbers, posing as task force officers, approached the driver at the bridge and demanded to see the vehicle’s waybill. Sensing something amiss, the driver became suspicious and attempted to resist their efforts. One of the attackers allegedly told the driver, “Let us do what we want to do quickly before people start coming out.”

The driver, refusing to surrender the vehicle, was assaulted while still holding the steering wheel. During the struggle, the robbers tried to take his phone and seize control of the truck. In the ensuing scuffle, the driver managed to push the attackers and the apprentice into a nearby bush. Seizing the moment, he fled into the bush and contacted his employer, who quickly alerted Dr. Hon. Adekunle Isaac Omoyele, the Amotekun Corps Commander.

The Amotekun Command in Ayedaade Local Government responded promptly, successfully foiling the robbery attempt, rescuing the driver and his apprentice, and securing the valuable cargo.

The driver, Mr. Jimoh, expressed his gratitude, commending the Amotekun Corps for their swift response and bravery. He appealed to the state government to strengthen the Corps further, ensuring they can carry out their duties more efficiently.

In a statement, Dr. Omoyele praised the officers’ efforts and emphasized the importance of community support in curbing crime. He also warned criminals to steer clear of Osun State, assuring that anyone caught engaging in criminal activities would face the full force of the law.

The Amotekun Corps remains dedicated to protecting lives and property in the state, upholding a zero-tolerance stance on crime.

Share