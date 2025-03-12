Amotekun Fined N20m For Breach Of Fundamental Rights

Share

Justice Adegboyega Adebusoye has fined Ondo State Security Network Agency, code-named Amotekun, the sum of N20 million in compensation to Taiwo Akinseloyin for the breach of his fundamental human rights.

Akinseloyin, a 30-year-old father of five, was allegedly detained illegally and unconstitutionally by the security agency.

Irked by his detention, Akinseloyin through his lawyer, Oluwanike Omotayo in Suit no; AK/78/2024 alleged that Amotekun men shot him along NTA Area, Idepe, Okitipupa Local Government of Ondo State on 5th day of August 2023 and thereafter detained him in their custody without proper medical care and without charging him to court for any known offense from the said 5th day of August 2023 until the 16th day of August 2023, a period clearly outside the constitutional provision of Section 35 (5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999.

Omotayo, in the suit, joined the Ondo State Government, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun), and the Commandant Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun) at the High Court.

Omotayo prayed amongst others for a declaration that the act of detaining the applicant without any proper medical care after shooting him in the leg at the custody of Ondo State Security Network Agency from the 5th day of August 2023 till the 16th day of August 2023 resulted in further dehumanization and traumatic action of the Applicant constitutes a flagrant violation and unbridled breach of the fundamental rights of the Applicants to liberty, movement and personal dignity.

She asked for N250 Million as exemplary damages for compensation and N50 Million as general damages.

In his verdict, Justice Adebusoye awarded N20 million against the respondents jointly and severally for the illegal and unconstitutional detention of the Applicant between the 5th and 16th day of August 2023 and an additional cost of N250,000.

Reacting to the judgment, Omotayo maintained that the constitution is replete with provisions intended to protect citizens’ fundamental rights as the entire chapter four exists for this purpose.

She said it is indeed disheartening that notwithstanding these clear constitutional provisions, security agencies routinely violate citizens’ rights with impunity as the troubling crisis of unlawful detention threatens the rights and freedoms of countless individuals such as the Applicant herein.

She appreciated the court for the swift intervention in the improper use of power by the Amotekun Corps and stated that while the law provides for lawful detention under special circumstances, it is unfortunate that unlawful detention continues to plague our society, violating citizens’ constitutional rights.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

