Amotekun Dismisses 3 Officers For Misconduct

The Ondo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, has dismissed at least three of its men for alleged professional misconduct and violating the code of ethics of the outfit. The Commander of the security network, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye disclosed this while parading seven suspected criminals who engaged in stealing and human trafficking in the state.

The Commander said the three dismissed officers would be charged to court in line with the regulations guiding the Corps. Four of the seven suspected criminals, Adeleye said, were involved in stealing household items including a generator set, fire extinguishers, and cables meant for construction of a building.

Speaking on the dismissed officers, Adeleye stated: “We want to inform the public that we have three of the Amotekun personnel that had gone through the normal process of court marshal and have been dismissed today for professional misconduct.”