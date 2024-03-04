Amotekun Deports 100 Hunters, Arrests Jailbreakers, Others

Men of the Ondo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun have deported 100 Northerners who invaded the State for a hunting expedition in the forest reserve areas of the state.

The Commander of Amotekun, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye who disclosed this when he paraded 67 suspected criminals including three jailbirds arrested in different parts of the State said the northerners invaded the State under the pretext of hunting.

Adeleye said these young men with dogs were found in areas considered hotbeds of kidnapping and other criminal activities in the State. He said these groups of hunters have been invading the State in their hundreds in the last few months.

According to him, “A worrisome group that we observed recently is young men in their hundreds saying they are hunters with dogs entering the nooks and crannies of the state. On the directives of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, we returned them to their base up north.”

Adeleye said “We escorted them far out of the reach of Ondo State. We have done this about three or four times, so we want to let them know, that anybody coming into Ondo State must have a place he is going, we must know why he is coming and he must have a reference point, not just tell us that you are coming from up north and you want to go into our forestry reserves and hunt.

“Yes, we are not opposed to hunting, but we have rules and regulations guiding whoever wants to enter our reserves, so we have sent them back, on the directives of the governor, back to their states.”

On the suspected criminals arrested, Adeleye said three suspects including Taiwo Adeola, Juwon Olanrewaju and Olajide Olayemi escaped from correction facilities in Edo State and were rearrested in the State.

Adeleye said one of the suspects escaped from Benin Prison where he was answering charges bordering on kidnapping and robbery. Another one, he said claimed to be running away from fellow kidnappers because he was not joining them again.

The 67 suspected criminals, Adeleye said were arrested within the last two weeks saying the majority of them were suspected kidnappers with a good number of them identified by their victims. Others were arrested for alleged housebreaking, robbery and murderers.

His words “The major reason for parading them is to send a signal to criminals that Ondo State cannot tolerate them and the government is resolute in ensuring that the peace and stability of the state are not disturbed by them.

“Once you know that there is no way you engage in criminal activities and you won’t be arrested, I want to advise them to go. I want to continue to reassure the good people of the state that the Amotekun, and all other security agencies especially the Military, Civil Defence, and Police that we remain resolute in our determination to continue to make Ondo State safe for our socio-economic activities.”