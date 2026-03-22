Amotekun Corps Rescue 2 Farmers At CRIN, Ibadan

The Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, has rescued two of three cocoa farmers abducted at the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria, Idi-Ayunre area of Ibadan, last Wednesday.

The Oyo State Police Command confirmed the incident occurred on March 18, 2026, at about 12:23 p.m., following an attack within the institute. Security operatives carried out a swift search-and-rescue operation, combing nearby forests.

During a gun battle between the kidnappers and Amotekun operatives, two victims were rescued, while the third victim escaped from the scene.

Authorities confirmed that no ransom was paid before the rescue. Efforts are ongoing to locate the escaped victim.

One of the rescued victims, Toyin Ayenusi from Ogun State, said the victims were taken to a forest along the Ijebu Road axis by suspected gunmen.

The two rescued victims have since contacted their families and are confirmed safe in the custody of Amotekun.