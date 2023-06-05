New Telegraph

June 6, 2023
Amotekun Corps Found Dead In Osun

A middle-aged corps of Osun Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun identified as Demilade Eluwande has been found dead on his farm in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

It was gathered that Eluwande had gone to his farm in the early hours of Sunday to harvest cocoa with his wife when he died.

A source who confided in New Telegraph disclosed that the farmland of Eluwande is a disputed land as two families have been claiming ownership of the land and threatened to kill him in a diabolical way if he refused to cede the land to them.

It was gathered that while Eluwande was on the farm plucking cocoa, he became unconscious and died.

It was revealed that the family of the deceased have taken the corpse for burial at Ajidara, Ile-Ife.

The spokesperson of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Osun State Command, Kehinde Adeleke confirmed the incident.

