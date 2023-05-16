Amotekun corps allegedly torture teenager to death over missing N500

Men of the Western Nigeria Security Net- work, code named, Amotekun were yesterday accused of torturing a 14-year old boy to death in Ondo, Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State. This development came as the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Taiwo Jesubiyi read the riot act to criminals hibernating in the forests to leave or be flushed out, promising to cooperate with other security agencies to rid the state of crime and criminalities. The deceased identified as Ayo- mide Adegalu, was a student in one of the public secondary schools in the town and was said to be hale and hearty, before he was allegedly killed by the security outfit yester- day. According to a source close to the family, the teenage boy, was sent to hawk cooked rice by his step mother. The source added that upon re- turning from where he had gone to hawk, N500.00 was said to be miss- ing and the step mother called Ayo- mide to ask him if he was the one responsible for the missing money. The boy denied the allegation saying he was not the one respon- sible for the missing money. The response of the boy was said to have angered the step mother, and brought out a cane with which she flogged him repeatedly, insist- ing that he (Ayomide) must account for the missing money. The teenager was said to have been subjected to other punish- ments which lasted for hours, de- spite entreaties by neighbours to release him. The step mother later handed the boy to the Amotekun Corps, Ondo town command where he was also subjected to further tor- ture. The deceased was said to have fallen into coma during interroga- tion. He was rushed to the Ondo State Specialist Hospital in the town where he was later confirmed dead by the doctors. A woman, who claimed to be the mother of the deceased, lamented that the news of the condition of the boy was communicated to her, as she had divorced the father of the deceased and was no longer living in the same house with him. Meanwhile, the new Po- lice Commissioner has stated that his command and other security agencies in the state would embark on flushing out criminals from the forests in the state. The 42nd CP in the state said under his leadership, the com- mand would review the exist- ing strategy and make the state uncomfortable for criminals.