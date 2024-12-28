Amotekun Confirms Kidnapping Of Anglican Priest, Wife, Children In Ondo

Share

On Saturday, the operatives of the Amotekun in Ondo State confirmed the kidnapping of an Anglican priest, identified as Cannon Olowolagba, his wife, and two children.

Saturday Telegraph had on Friday night reported that the Anglican priest and his family were reportedly kidnapped along Ise Akoko-Iboropa road in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State on Sunday 22 December between 4 pm and 5:30 pm.

According to a report, the victims were travelling in a car when the hoodlums stopped them on the road and dragged them into the bush to an unknown destination.

The Bishop of Akoko Anglican Diocese, Babajide Bada, who also confirmed the incident on Saturday said, the abductor contacted the family and requested a ransom of N75million.

The Anglican priest said, “The unfortunate incident happened on Sunday between 4 pm and 5:30 pm. The man involved is Reverend Olowolagba.

“The priest was traveling from Ipesi with his wife, Mrs Olowolagba, and their 16-year-old daughter, Goodness Olowolagba, a 100-level student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba- Akoko who came for a holiday at home, and a nine-year-old girl staying with them, identified as Idowu.

“They drove from Ipesi through Isua Akoko, and when they got to between Isua and Ise-Akoko, they were kidnapped.

“We did not know, until the following morning, when their members discovered that they didn’t get to Ikaram, where they were going, also they were not at home.

“Since then, those who kidnapped them have been calling. They (bandits ) called to ask for a ransom.

“Later, they said N10 million. But when we gathered some money to go and secure their release, they changed to N75 million. That is why the priest and the wife, including the two children are still there.”

