Amotekun Busts Armed Syndicate, Recovers N300m Goods In Ondo

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun, have uncovered a criminal syndicate that specializes in raiding electronics shops across the Southwest, recovering stolen items valued at over ₦300 million.

The agency also arrested seven suspects linked to various crimes committed within the last two weeks across the state.

Speaking while parading the suspects in Akure, Commander of the Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said the breakthrough was part of ongoing efforts to stem criminal activities including kidnapping, armed robbery, burglary, and cultism in the state.

Adeleye disclosed that the arrested suspects were part of a coordinated theft ring responsible for stealing electronics mainly phones and gadgets in Lagos and transporting them to Ondo State via the Ojota Motor Park.

He explained that one of the suspects, who boarded the same bus transporting the stolen goods, repackaged the items into empty cartons during the trip. The suspicious act was noticed during a stop to refuel, prompting an investigation that led to the recovery.

According to Adeleye, the items have been traced to a licensed electronics dealer in Ondo State and will be returned once the court processes the necessary documentation.

He also revealed that operatives recently rescued two kidnap victims abducted along the Akure/Itaogbolu Road in Akure North Local Government Area. The kidnappers had demanded ₦50 million in ransom, but the victims were rescued after a 96-hour search in the forest without any payment.

“We advise residents not to pay ransom, and we are glad that most kidnap cases in the last two months have been resolved without it,” Adeleye said.

Other suspects paraded included a gang leader who had been on the run for six months, a repeat offender who jumped bail and fled to Kano before being rearrested, and an individual linked to violent clashes with herders.