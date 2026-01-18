Amotekun Boss Raises Alarm Over Influx Of Northerners In Ondo

The Commander of the Ondo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, has raised the alarm over the increasing influx of unemployed persons from the northern part of the country into the state, a development he said is causing panic among residents.

Adeleye spoke while parading 32 suspected criminals arrested in different parts of the state.

He disclosed that 42 unemployed Northerners were recently discovered hidden inside a truck conveying bitumen into Ondo State.

According to him, profiling and evacuation of individuals without verifiable means of livelihood have commenced to prevent the state from becoming a safe haven for bandits fleeing from the northern region.

“In recent times, we have observed a renewed upsurge in the influx of young, unemployed men from the upper part of the country into Ondo State. In collaboration with other security agencies, we are doing everything within our capacity to return those without genuine reasons for coming here to their states of origin,” Adeleye said.

He revealed that a social media video had circulated, alleging that bandits had invaded Akure, the state capital. However, he clarified that investigations could not immediately establish whether those arrested were bandits.

“What actually happened was that 42 people were found hidden inside a truck loaded with bitumen. Investigations and profiling of these individuals have since commenced,” he added.

Breaking down the arrests, Adeleye said 12 suspects were arrested for breach of law and order, three for violating the state’s anti-grazing law, while 17 others were linked to kidnapping-related offences.

He noted that the arrests reflect an increase in kidnapping activities recorded in the state. Among those apprehended, he said, were three men who allegedly attempted to kill their Fulani employer after roasting 10 of his cows in Idoani. The suspects were identified as Ibrahim (40), Yunusa (30), and Abdukadri (25).

In another operation at Oba Akoko, Adeleye said several kidnapping incidents had been reported around Akungba Akoko. Acting on intelligence, Amotekun operatives laid an ambush and arrested two suspects, Pius (23) and John (35), at the point where they were allegedly sent to collect ransom.

“Other collaborators are still at large, but efforts are ongoing to apprehend them,” he said.

The Amotekun boss further disclosed that Elura, Alilu, Adamu, and Kamal, aged between 24 and 29, were arrested around Ile Oluji and Ondo town in connection with criminal activities.

Similarly, in the Akin Camp and Odigbo axis, operatives arrested Mohammed Abubakar, Abdullahi, Yakubu, aged between 22 and 35, and Abba Aliu (29).

One of the suspects, Adeleye revealed, had previously been arrested for kidnapping but escaped from lawful custody before being re-arrested at Akin Camp, where another kidnapping incident occurred. The victims were rescued, while the suspects were taken into custody.

In Agbogbo area of Akure, three suspects were arrested in possession of items they could not reasonably explain ownership of. Additionally, four other suspects were arrested at an Akure garage for conspiracy, assault, and breach of public peace.

On allegations of conspiracy, stealing, and violation of the anti-grazing law in Elegbeka Reserve Forest and Ifon, Adeleye said Abdullahi, Kada, and Useni were arrested. Another suspect, Friday (43), was also arrested for breaking and stealing.

Furthermore, Yayah Abba was arrested for stealing in collaboration with Masadi and Abubakar, involving motorcycles and water pumps.

Despite the arrests, Adeleye assured residents that Ondo State remains peaceful, adding that criminal activities are being steadily curtailed.