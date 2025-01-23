Amotekun Begins Joint Patrol, Arrests 21 In Ondo

Share

The South West Security Network codename Amotekun, has begun joint security patrol to rid the geo-political zone of influx of bandits terrorising the people.

Commander of the Security Network in the South West geo-political zone, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this while parading 21 suspected criminals arrested for various offenses ranging from kidnapping, violation of antigrazing law and stealing.

Adeleye said the Amotekun Commanders in the zone have agreed to join forces to comb the forest to rid the zone of bandits and suspected criminals terrorising the forest of the southwest.

Already, Adeleye said the Ondo State Command of the security outfit has set up Amot Rangers to patrol the forest and border towns to prevent heinous crimes.

The Amot Rangers, he said would complement efforts of other formations of the security outfit to rid the zone of banditry and criminality. Parading the suspects arrested within the month, Adeleye said 21 suspects who breached peace in various parts of the state in the last 14 days.

He said the Command was concentrating more on the Armot Rangers as a result of the increasing rate of security breaches in the forests.

Narrating the arrest, Adeleye said Amotekun arrested four kidnapped The suspects suspects, five that violated the antiopen grazing law, and 12 that breached the general law and order of the state.

According to him, “The security breaches we have ranged from suspected kidnappers, fighting and civil disorder, wandering, anti-grazing, stealing of phones and attempted murder, stealing of aluminum products, destruction of properties, conspiracy and stealing of motorcycles, conspiracy, stealing and aiding and abetting.

“One of the suspects here with a pestle, not a gun, a rod; what they do is that he carries it and hits the unsuspecting Okada rider in the head from the back and dispose them of their Okada.

Most times, he either passes out if there is no help or remains unconscious for several hours. “We equally arrested one of them that we found handcuffed on his hand and we have been trying to question and investigate which of the agencies owns the handcuff.

We would continue to intensify our investigation to determine exactly where he escaped from. All he told us was that he escaped from custody, but he was not able to tell us which of the security agencies arrested him.

“He was trying to cut the handcuff when we arrested him. We equally have those who violated the anti-open grazing law. Going into the details, we have Moses, Loki, Yakubu, and Mohammed as suspected kidnappers. Two of these suspects set up the call.”

