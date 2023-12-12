Amotekun Arrests Three Suspected Ritualists For Exhuming Corpses In Osun

The Osun State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps on Tuesday said it has arrested three suspected ritualists, who specialize in exhuming corpses and removing their parts for rituals in the state.

According to Osun Amotekun spokesperson, Adeniyi Adeshola Brown, suspects, Kamilu Kehinde, 43 years mechanic, Akeem Hamzat, 56 years commercial driver and Wakeel Baka, a herbalist were arrested following intelligence received by the operatives of Iwo Command of the Corps

Brown said upon interrogation, the suspects made confessional statements that they were into the business of exhuming corpses from their graves; which they then sell to buyers who need it for money-making rituals.

They further confessed that, Akeem Hamzat was not actually one of them, but rather one Ogun, who is now at large with the exhumed body part.

Corps Commander, Osun State Security Network Agency, Brig. Gen. Bashir Abiodun Adewinmbi (Rtd), has directed that the suspects be transferred to the necessary department of the Nigerian Police Force for discreet investigation and possible prosecution.

The Corps Commander enjoined residents of the state to be more security conscious and always ensure, that they report all suspicious activities to the Osun Amotekun.