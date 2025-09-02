Amotekun Arrests Suspected Kidnappers, Cattle Rustlers, Others In Ondo

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, has arrested four suspected kidnappers, cattle rustlers, and several other alleged criminals in various parts of the state.

Commander of the corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this while parading the suspects at the agency’s headquarters in Akure. He said the arrests were made across all 18 local government areas of the state in collaboration with other security agencies and local vigilantes.

Adeleye revealed that a total of 28 suspects were in custody for crimes including kidnapping, theft, cattle rustling, vandalism, rape, and burglary.

He stressed that the corps had intensified efforts not only to apprehend criminals but also to identify and dismantle the networks supporting them.

“The criminal world is evolving, and the Amotekun Corps is determined to stay ahead of them. We are not only after criminals but also their godfathers and sponsors. Until we uproot them, we won’t have total peace,” he said.

He added that Amotekun’s operations had contributed significantly to boosting the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), which, according to him, increased by over 500 percent in 2023.

Among those paraded were four suspected kidnappers arrested in Elegbeka, identified as Kwangi, Kwanji, Kana, Sam, and Daniel, aged between 18 and 27. Two men, Abubakar Musa and Umar Mohammed, were arrested for cattle rustling in the Igbara-Oke area, with the stolen cattle recovered and returned to their owners. Suspected vandals and burglars, including Obasi Ezekiel, were also arrested for allegedly stealing laptops, phones, motorcycles, and electrical materials, while a 69-year-old man, described as the mastermind of a motorcycle theft ring, was also in custody. Other suspects were apprehended for offenses ranging from assault, rape, and defilement to fraud and possession of firearms.

Adeleye also recounted the case of a 16-year-old girl rescued in Ore after being drugged and molested.

He explained that the girl, who was found wandering in a semi-conscious state, was rehabilitated at the Amotekun clinic for four months before regaining her memory and has now been reunited with her family in Oyo State.

The commander commended the Police, NSCDC, DSS, and residents for their cooperation, noting that the corps had “dominated the forests” and made them unsafe for criminals.

He assured residents that farmers could safely return to their farms, urging them to promptly report suspicious activities to prevent avoidable dangers.