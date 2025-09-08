Amotekun Arrests Suspected Kidnapper In Osun

The Osun State Amotekun Corps says it has arrested a suspected kidnapper, Ayobola Awe, in the Isokun area of Ilesa. This is contained in a statement by the Public Relation Officer for the Corps, Mr Yusuf Abass, yesterday in Osogbo.

The statement said that the suspect, popularly called “Bishop Awasere”, had been on the wanted list of some security agencies over alleged murder and kidnapping. It stated that Awe and his notorious gang were tracked to a hideout in Isokun area of Ilesa at 5:59p.m.

“During the raid, Amotekun operatives recovered hard drugs and a cache of assorted charms believed to be used by the gang for spiritual fortification. “We have also launched a man- hunt on some gang members that managed to escape during the operation,” the statement added. According to the statement, the arrest is a significant stride in the fight against violent crime in the state and its environs.