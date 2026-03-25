Amotekun Arrests Suspected Armed Robber In Osun

The Osun Amotekun Corps has successfully apprehended a 25-year-old suspect, Rilwan Raifu, in connection with an alleged armed robbery operation in Ororuwo community, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State.

The suspect, an indigene of Osogbo who resides in Lagos, was arrested following a swift response by operatives attached to the Boripe Command of the Corps.

The operation was triggered by a distress call from vigilant residents who alerted security authorities to the activities of suspected armed robbers in the area.

Acting promptly on the intelligence received, Amotekun personnel mobilised to the scene and were able to apprehend Raifu on the spot. However, other members of the gang reportedly escaped and are currently at large. Efforts are ongoing to track and arrest the fleeing suspects.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly confessed to participating in the crime, claiming it was his first involvement in robbery.

He reportedly disclosed that an associate identified simply as “Small,” who remains on the run, persuaded him to engage in the criminal act and facilitated his movement from Lagos to Ororuwo for the operation.

Raifu further expressed regret over his actions and advised young people to avoid negative influences and criminal associations that could jeopardise their future.

Exhibits recovered from the suspect, according to a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Yusuf Idowu Abass, include a short Dane gun, a stick, and a mask.

Confirming the development, the Corps Commander of the Osun Amotekun Corps, Dr Adekunle Isaac Omoyele, commended the residents of Ororuwo for their timely and proactive communication, which significantly aided the success of the operation.

He emphasised that community cooperation remains vital in combating crime and ensuring public safety.

The Commander also praised the оперативness and professionalism of the Amotekun officers involved in the arrest, reaffirming the Corps’ commitment to maintaining peace and security across the state.

He assured the public that intensified efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects linked to the robbery incident.

Furthermore, he reiterated that upon the conclusion of investigations, the suspect in custody will be charged in court and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Residents of Osun State are once again encouraged to remain vigilant and continue to support security agencies by providing timely and credible information that can help prevent criminal activities.