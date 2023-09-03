Amotekun Arrests Man For Allegedly Stealing Pumping Machine In Osun

Osun Amotekun Corps on Sunday said it has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly stealing a water pumping machine, electric cables and other items from a palm oil processing company at Oogi Town, Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun.

Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, Osun State Commander of Amotekun made this known in a statement on Sunday, adding that the suspect was apprehended on Thursday by the Amotekun patrol team.

“Amotekun operatives, at about 6.30p.m, on Thursday, arrested a young man, Akeem Afeez, 25, from Ede, for allegedly burgling and stealing at an oil processing company, Afripower Company Nig. Ltd, in Oogi Town.

“The suspect was arrested by the patrol team of Amotekun from Irewole Area Command after residents raised alarm upon citing the suspect stealing,” he said

Adewinmbi added that an electric motor, a vibrator, a pumping machine, a long electric cable wire, and 13 pieces of water tap caps, all used for processing palm oil, were found with the suspect when arrested.

He said during interrogation, the suspect confessed to committing the act and added that it was not his first time breaking into homes and stealing.

The Amotekun commander, however, stated that the suspect had been handed over to the police for subsequent investigation and prosecution.

He reiterated the commitment of the corps to protecting lives and property and curbing criminal activities in the state, asking residents to always, as a matter of responsibility, provide security agents with useful information to nib crime in the bud.