Amotekun Arrests Killer Of APC Chairman, Recovers Body

The Ondo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun has arrested the suspected killer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward chairman, Mr Nelson Adepoyigi in Ose local government area of the state.

The Commander of the security outfit, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, who disclosed the arrest of the suspected killer on Monday, said the remains of the late chairman had been recovered and buried by the customs and traditions of his people.

Adepoyigi, Ward 5 chairman in Ose Local Government Area was kidnapped at his residence in Ifon, the headquarters of the council area.

The suspected kidnappers eventually killed the APC chieftain. They, however, set free two individuals who reportedly took N5 million naira and food items to them as ransom to secure Adepoyigi’s release.

Addressing reporters on the arrest of 32 suspected criminals and the killer of the ward chairman, Adeleye said one of the prime suspects of the killing of the ward chairman had been arrested, and that he had made a confessional statement.

Adeleye said the suspect had taken investigators back into the forest, where some of the items they took from the families of the deceased were retrieved.

The Commander said the Corps had ensured that no ransom was paid for kidnapping, which remains the position of the good people and government of the state.

Speaking on other arrests in the last two weeks, Adeleye said 32 suspects were arrested across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state for infringement of the existing laws.

His words ” I want to place on record that the task force put in place to bring sanity to the restive Ago Dada axis, in Akure North is still in force, the Amotekun Rangers are domiciled with officers and men from all security agencies in and out of Ago Dada. As we talk, in the last 14 days, there has been no bad incident of attack on farmers and residents of Ago-Oyinbo, Ago-Dada, and the environment where we usually have attacks.

“On the anti-grazing law, we arrested one suspect, and he will be facing the law as stated in the anti-open grazing law. On human trafficking, none. On kidnapping, we have 10 suspects, and the majority of them are the victims, identifying them.

“On robbery, we have two. These two are here today with the victims and this one happened on the Benin Expressway. They had been arrested, and an investigation continues on them. On rape, we have only one suspect.

“There is this suspected cultist, dreaded cultist, and expert in dismantling vehicle parts, Henry, who was arrested in Okitipupa. On the list of the suspects being paraded today, we equally have a David, who specializes in stealing cocoa seeds and motorcycles.

“A group of specialists in housebreaking includes one Ayomide, Joseph, Ayomide is 26, Joseph is 23, and Bello is 29. And those that were arrested masquerading as those picking iron rods around the states, but they are real informants to kidnappers and robbers. They hide by picking objects from dump sites, and around the house, we have a Bamisaye and one Omoniyi. They are aged 32 and 19, respectively.”

