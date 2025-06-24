Amotekun Arrests Killer Of APC Chair, 31 Others

Share

The Ondo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, has arrested the suspected killer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward chairman, Mr Nelson Adepoyigi in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

The Commander of the security outfit, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, who disclosed the arrest of the suspected killer yesterday, said the remains of the late chairman had been recovered and buried according to the customs and traditions of his people.

Adepoyigi, Ward 5 chairman in Ose Local Government Area was kidnapped at his residence in Ifon, the headquarters of the council area.

The suspected kidnappers eventually killed the APC chieftain. They, however, set free two individuals who reportedly took N5 million naira and food items to them as ransom to secure Adepoyigi’s release.

Addressing reporters on the arrest of 32 suspected criminals and the killer of the ward chairman, Adeleye said one of the prime suspects of the killing of the ward chairman had been arrested, and that he had made confessional statement.

Adeleye said the suspect had taken investigators back into the forest, where some of the items they took from the families of the deceased were retrieved.

Share