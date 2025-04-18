Amotekun Arrests Ex-convict For Stealing N5.6m Cable In Osogbo

Share

The Osun Amotekun Corps has arrested a 28-year-old ex-convict, Aderemi Sheriff, for allegedly stealing cables valued at ₦5.6 million in Osogbo, the State capital.

Speaking with newsmen at the Amotekun headquarters, the State Corps Commander, Adekunle Omoyele, disclosed that the Corps received a distress call on April 17, 2025, and swiftly responded to the scene, leading to the arrest of Sheriff.

He said, “On April 17, 2025, at approximately 00:04hrs, our Corps received a distress call reporting the theft of cable wires valued at ₦5.6 million at Hammed Omidiran University, Kolabalogun area, Osogbo.

“Upon swift response, our personnel apprehended a suspect identified as Aderemi Sheriff, 28 years old, while his accomplice escaped. Unfortunately, part of the cable had already been set on fire before intervention.”

He also paraded five other suspected criminals involved in various crimes, including armed robbery, burglary, and theft.

Omoyele added, “On April 16, 2025, at approximately 20:00hrs, personnel of the Corps apprehended one Saheed Babatunde, a 26-year-old, in connection with the theft of iron steel valued at ₦280,000.

“The suspect was tracked to his hideout in Isale-Osun, Osogbo, where he was arrested. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and admitted selling the stolen items to an individual identified as a Hausa man for the sum of ₦4,000.

“Also, on April 17, 2025, at about 00:03hrs, we received intelligence from the Fiwasaye area in Osogbo about an ongoing armed robbery operation.

“Our officers responded immediately and successfully arrested one of the culprits, John Uba, a 26-year-old male, for the theft of mobile phones and other valuables.

“Further investigation revealed that the suspect had previously escaped from the Ota-Efun Division of the Nigeria Police Force. He also confessed to being a repeat offender. The suspect has since been handed over to the Ota-Efun Police Division for further investigation and prosecution.”

“On April 18, 2025, at approximately 11:00hrs, three individuals—Idowu Tajudeen (27), Bamanga Joffrey (24), and Femi Adeniyi (22)—were arrested in connection with a case of burglary and theft at GRA, Osogbo.

“The suspects were found to have unlawfully entered the premises and stolen a pumping machine and other items valued at approximately ₦8.5 million.”

He called on the good people of Osun State to continue supporting the efforts of the Corps by remaining vigilant and reporting any suspicious activity to the Amotekun Corps or other security agencies.

