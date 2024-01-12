Amotekun Arrests Ex-convict For Raping Minor in Osun

Operatives of the Osun Amotekun Corps have apprehended a 30-year- old ex-convict, Dada Isiaka, for allegedly raping a 9-year- old girl in Ada, Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

The incident New Telegraph learnt happened at Aogun area of Ada town, Boripe Local Government. The rapist who is an indigene of the town was arrested after he allegedly lured the victim to an uncompleted building in the area where he allegedly raped her.

Our correspondent learnt that the girl was said to have raised the alarm during the intercourse which drew the attention of residents of the area who quickly called the attention of Amotekun Boripe Command to the scene.

On receiving the information, Amotekun operatives swung into action immediately and arrested the felon on the spot. Addressing newsmen in Osogbo on the incident, the Corps Commander of the Osun Amotekun Corps, Brig. Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, asserted that the suspect was arrested after raping a 9-year- old girl in Ada.

Adewumbi further explained that the suspected rapist allegedly lured the girl to an uncompleted building where he had canal knowledge of her.