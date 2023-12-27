Amotekun arrests 8 suspected cultists in Osun

Osun State Amotekun Corps, in a joint operation with the Nigeria Police, has arrested eight suspected cult members in Ilesa Town of the state. In a statement by Brig.- Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi (rtd), the State Commander of Osun Amotekun Corps yesterday, said the suspects were arrested between Thursday and Monday.

He said some of the arrested suspects were part of those that attacked personnel of the Amotekun Anti-Cultism Squad on Saturday. He said they were apprehended while on patrol to forestall law and order during the Iwude Ijesa Celebration in Ilesa Town. He said those arrested included: Kareem Ojo, 32, Adedamola Salamo, 26, Olatunji Ezekiel, 24, Adeyeye Adekunle, 33 and Tope Oguntade, 35, for being suspected members of a secret cult and selling drugs in Ilesa Town.