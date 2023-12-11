Amotekun Arrests 62, Recovers Ransom, Weapons In Ondo

The operatives of the Ondo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun have arrested 62 suspected criminals including a 72-year-old man, suspected to be giving information to the kidnappers.

The Commander of Amotekun, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye who paraded the suspects said the raids on the hideouts of the suspected criminals were carried out in joint operations with men of the Department of State Security (DSS), Police, and Military.

Adeleye said one of the suspects, was Suleman Abubakar, 72, who was employed as a security man, in an establishment. The suspect gave out the information about his boss to the kidnappers who came to kidnap and he was communicating with them.

The commander said when the suspect was arrested and his phone was perused, it was found out that he had contacts with the same number they were using to negotiate.

Another suspected kidnapper arrested was Usman Garuba an ex-convict who had kidnapped over nine people and collected ransom. In an attempt to fight him in one of the villages, he led five other people back at night and burnt down the whole village.

Adeleye said “This ember month patrol is strategic as we are determined to guarantee the safety of lives and properties in Ondo State and for those passing through the highways of the state.

“Across the board, we were able to track down about 15 suspected kidnappers. Some of them with guns they use, the money received as part of the ransom, and all they told those coming to pay ransom to bring along with the money. We have cigarettes, bread from Osogbo, and another one from Ilorin because they gave them terms of how to package the ransom.

“But, the Eagle Eyes operatives were able to arrest some of them, especially, in the Ala/Dada/Ago Oyinbo axis of Akure North Local Government. We equally have some suspected kidnappers residing in and terrorizing the Elegbeka axis.

“We arrested some armed robbers that were caught in the act in Akure metropolis and those that specialize in breaking shops. We have another group that breaks into people’s houses during church service when they know that they would have gone out and we have those that steal goats.”

The Commander thanked the public for the support in terms of timely and quality information and urged them to do more while the security agencies in the State are determined to guarantee the safety of lives and properties, especially during this yuletide period.