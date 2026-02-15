Amotekun Arrests 61 Northerners Hidden In Beans Truck, 34 Others

Men of the Ondo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun have intercepted 61 northerners who were hidden in a truck convening beans to Akure, the state capital.

Also, the security outfit nabbed 34 people for various infractions including breach of law and order, armed robbery, kidnapping, contravention of anti-grazing law and stealing.

The Commander of Amotekun, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye said the 61 suspects were discovered stumped inside a trailer convening beans to Akure. They were to be dropped in Akure North local government notorious for heinous crimes in recent times including kidnapping

Parading the suspects, Adeleye, disclosed that while a total of 95 suspected criminals are currently in custody, only 34 were physically paraded, while 61 others are still undergoing profiling.

The commander said 12 suspects were arrested over kidnapping-related offences, with several picked up in Ilu-Abo Akure, Ayede-Akure, Iloro Camp and Ogbese. Three suspects were arrested over anti-grazing violations, while 19 were held for breaching law and order.

He noted that the arrests followed weeks of coordinated security operations involving Amotekun, the Nigeria Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Department of State Services and the Nigerian Army.

Responding to questions about rising kidnapping cases along the Ilu -Abo axis, Adeleye said Amotekun Rangers have established two static posts in the forest and deployed officers along major roads.

He added that the corps is working closely with community monitors and vigilante groups, and has successfully foiled five kidnapping attempts in the area through joint efforts.

He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to sustained collaboration to nip crime in the bud across Ondo State.