Amotekun Arrests 26-Year-Old Over Human Trafficking In Osun

Operatives of the Osun State Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), codenamed Amotekun, have said it arrested a 26-year-old man identified as Oyekola Taofeek for suspected abduction and human trafficking.

Oyekola was apprehended by the men of a private security outfit, COMSAIC and handed over to Osun Amotekun operatives while trying to lure a 15-year-old girl, Mariam to his residence at Ita Olokan, Osogbo on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

this is contained in a statement issued by the state Amotekun Corps Commander, Brigadier General Bashir Adewinmbi, rtd, on Monday in Osogbo.

He said, “The suspect was arrested by Amotekun at Ibokun Road Osogbo after the suspect used black magic on the girl who went to her residence to pack her belongings. On getting to her residence, the girl raised an alarm which alerted COMSAIC Security who later apprehended the suspect and handed him over to Amotekun operatives.

READ ALSO:

“The suspect has confessed to kidnapping and luring the girl to his residence.”

Adewinmbi disclosed that the suspect also admitted to involving in numerous kidnapping cases as this was not his first time carrying out the act.

“The suspect has been transferred to the National Agency For Prohibition On Trafficking In Person, NAPTIP, office in Osogbo for subsequent interrogation and prosecution.

Adewinmbi, however, urged the operatives of the corps to remain vigilant to arrest criminals and also to intensify intelligence gathering.