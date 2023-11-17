Amotekun Arrests 250 Suspects, Parades 55

Men of the Ondo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, have arrested 250 persons for various crimes, including kidnapping, illegal possession of firearms and armed robbery. The Commander of Amotekun in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said the suspects were arrested during the 24 hours patrol embarked on by the Corps to make sure the state is free of crime and criminal elements who have been tormenting the residents of the state.

Parading 55 of the 250 suspects arrested, Adeleye, said the Corps have begun 24 hours patrol during the yuletide session to make sure those visiting the state and residents sleep with their eyes closed. According to him, the ember month’s patrol is aimed at ensuring that commuters and residents of the state enjoy the yuletide period without fear. His words, “We commenced the 24-hours 7days patrol in the 18 local government areas of the state. On the state capital, we commenced street by street patrol to ensure that as against the last parade we did that we had so many instances of shop breaking, and house breaking, we decided to post those in uniform and not in uniform Amotekun men to all streets.

“We even posted our men around where the financial institutions are to ensure that there will be no bank robbery in Ondo State during the yuletide period. Also the herders/ farmers clashes have been reduced to five percent. While today’s ceremony is different, it is a general appraisal of the security situation in Ondo State. “We are parading about 55 suspects, majority of these suspects had confessed to the crimes. The actual arrest is about 250, but having profiled the 250, we removed the 55 that we believe the court of law should tell us whether they are fit to come back to the society or go to the correctional services.

“There is no serious political activities, students have been cooperating with the security agencies, we don’t have issues with chieftaincy affairs in Ondo State, and as we talk, human trafficking had been reduced to zero, religious crisis we don’t even have, militancy we don’t have issues with that, terrorism for now we don’t have, cultism has been reduced to barest minimum, we have issues of kidnapping and robbery around the bad portion of the road between Owo and Ifon, our men are always in the forest to curtail the excesses of these criminals that want to take advantage of this bad road.

“To put a stop to it, the Federal Government should do quickly, re- pair this Owo-Ifon road and make it pliable for commuters in order to reduce crimes in Ondo State. “We want to say that investors, workers, residents and farmers should go to their normal businesses without fear as we are approaching the yuletide festivities. Zero tolerance for crimes remains resolute with Amotekun people. “Some of those that we arrested were involved in kidnapping activities, vandalisation of transformers, house breaking, illegal possession of firearms, treat to life, attempted robbery, stealing of fuel, destruction of cables amongst others.