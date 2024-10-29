Amotekun Arrests 20-Year-Old Man For Murder, 26 Others

Share

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, codename Amotekun Corps, has arrested a 20-year-old for killing a 65-year-old man over a minor dispute.

The Commander of Security Network, Chief Adetunji Adeleye who spoke on the development assured the residents of the state that security measures are in place to ensure a peaceful yuletide season.

Speaking while parading 27 suspects arrested for various crimes across the state at the command’s headquarters in Akure, Adeleye said those arrested included suspects aged between 20 and 42, involved in crimes ranging from attempted murder to burglary and cultism.

The Commander said, “Among those apprehended was a 30-year-old man accused of attacking law enforcement agents and a 20-year-old alleged murderer with no known connection to his victim.”

Adeleye reviewed recent strides in maintaining law and order and laid out strategies for safeguarding the state during the festive season period.

His words “In the past fortnight, the Amotekun Corps apprehended 27 suspects connected to various crimes, including malicious damage, cultism, and murder, reflecting the agency’s commitment to tackling crime head-on.”

Highlighting the relatively peaceful state, the Amotekun’s boss reported zero incidents in areas such as labour union conflicts, student affairs, and chieftaincy matters.

According to him, “Anti-grazing issues, which have previously sparked tensions, were resolved amicably, with herders compensating for damages and paying government fines.

“Despite peace across all 18 local government areas, the agency acknowledged isolated cases of housebreaking, food theft, and domestic violence, attributing these partly to the current economic situation.

“With the ember period at hand, the Amotekun Corps Commander assured citizens that proactive security measures would counter potential threats.”

Akogun Adeleye hinted that Amotekun personnel would be stationed at key locations to fill any potential security gaps left by other agencies during the November 16 governorship election.

Adeleye said “We want to assure the people of Ondo State that they can go about their daily lives without fear. Farmers can work their lands, and residents can sleep soundly, knowing that the state’s security apparatus is actively working to safeguard them, especially as the yuletide season approaches.”

Adeleye said Amotekun remained committed to its role as a community-friendly, investment-friendly force, determined to provide Ondo State residents with a secure environment.

Share

Please follow and like us: