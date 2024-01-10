Amotekun Arrest Two Over Alleged Removal Of Human Heads In Oyo

The Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Amotekun on Tuesday announced the arrest of two persons for the alleged removal of a fresh human head from the grave in Saki, Oyo State

New Telegraph learnt that one of the suspects went to the graveyard on Monday evening to dig the grave and remove the head of the deceased buried on the same day.

It was further gathered that he accused was followed by his accomplice, who sent him on the mission, has also been arrested.

READ ALSO:

The State Commandant of the l Amotekun, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (rtd) confirmed the arrest of the suspects to New Telegraph on Wednesday..

“It is true. Yes it is true,” he said in a telephone chat.

A source in the town disclosed added that the perpetrators live in Oba Abimbola layout in Saki.

“The perpetrators live at Oba Abimbola layout, off Ogboro Road, Saki “The middle-aged man was apprehended by Amotekun with the possession of two human heads“It happened yesterday afternoon. Watch the video for further information on the accomplices,” he said.