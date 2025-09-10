Amotekun Arraigns Man For Allegedly Beating Up Husband, Raping Wife

A man, Abiola Awonugba, has been arrested and charged for allegedly raping a housewife after brutally beating her husband in their matrimonial home in Ondo State.

The suspect, who resides at the Ijoka area of Akure, was brought to court on two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse and inflicting physical injury under the Criminal law of the state. Abiola was arrested and arraigned by the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, after he allegedly invaded the matrimonial home of the victims, beating the husband mercilessly before raping his wife.

The prosecuting counsel, O.F. Akeredolu, told the court that the defendant committed the act on August 23, at about 3:30pm Ijo-Mimo, Ijoka Road, Akure, Akure South Local Area. The prosecutor told the court that the defendant, Awonugba, raped the married woman in her residence and also injured her husband, one Mr. Fasore.

The Court did not take his plea following a motion moved by the prosecutor asking the court to refer the matter to the DPP for legal advice because the alleged offence contravened Sections 357, 358 and 335 of the Criminal Code Law of Ondo State, 2006.

He urged the court to remand the defendant in any Correctional Centre in the state pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP). However, the defence counsel, Kehinde Osadugba, prayed for an adjournment to enable him file a counter affidavit to the application.

The Presiding Magistrate, Tina Ayodele-James, ordered that the defendant be remanded in custody and adjourned the case till September 16, for ruling on the remand application.