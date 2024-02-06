Amotekun Apprehends 149 Suspected Criminals In Ondo

The Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun on Tuesday said it has apprehended 149 suspected criminals in different spots across three Local Government Areas in Ondo State.

Mr Adetunji Adeleye, Commander of Amotekun in Ondo State made this disclosure while parading the suspects before newsmen in Akure, the state capital.

According to Adeleye, the majority of the suspects claimed to have come into the state as hunters and were detained with rifles, bags of Indian hemp, and cutlasses.

He added that the arrests were conducted in areas where robberies and kidnappings are common in local governments.

“They surprisingly and carefully concealed and kept their weapons, bags of Indian hemp, and cutlasses under their vehicles, and they claimed that they were coming from various parts of the country.

“The pertinent question we are asking is: “Why are they hiding their guns?” If they are genuine hunters, why not come out openly?

“One begins to wonder why they would come from the extreme parts of the country to hunt in a village, in a forest they had never been to,” he said.

The commander stated that while every Nigerian has the right to travel within the country, they do not have the right to bring weapons with them.

He further added that, once the investigations were completed, the suspects would be brought to appropriate government agencies for detailed profiling.