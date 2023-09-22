Amosun Loyalists Join Abiodun In Ogun APC

Strong indications emerged on Friday that loyalists of former Governor Ibikunle Amosun have concluded plans to team up with Governor Dapo Abiodun’s faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State.

This is coming after about five years of political infighting between Abiodun and Amosun, his long-time friend.

Amosun loyalists had left the APC for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) during the 2023 governorship election.

Our correspondent reliably gathered that the Amosun loyalists are presently at the Presidential Lodge in Ibara Housing Estate, Abeokuta, for a meeting with the governor.

They were reportedly led into the meeting by a former Chairman of the APC, Derin Adebiyi, whose tenure was dissolved in 2019 by the truncated Adams Oshiomhole-led APC National Working Committee, for alleged anti-party activities.

It was gathered that the politicians had the nod of Amosun to form an alliance with Abiodun so that they could return to the APC.

It could be recalled that Amosun had during the election refused to support Abiodun, as he sponsored Biyi Otegbeye to contest against the incumbent in the ADC.

Otegbeye came a distant third in the election with about 94,000 votes, fuelling speculations that Amosun might have used Otegbeye as a spoiler to stop the emergence of Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who came second in the election.