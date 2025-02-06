Amos Yadukso Appointment As Chairman Boosts LBRBDA’s Vision

Share

The Decision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint Dr. Amos Gizo Yadukso as the Chairman of the Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority (LBRBDA), has been seen as a move that has the ability to revitalize the agency and drive sustainable development in the region.

Dr. Yadukso’s vision for the LBRBDA extends far beyond traditional water resource management. Recognizing that food security is a cornerstone of national stability, he has promised to prioritize agricultural expansion and irrigation development across the states under the agency’s jurisdiction. He has also said strategic initiatives aimed at boosting agricultural productivity, ensuring that the LBRBDA plays a pivotal role in supporting local farmers and enhancing food supply chains.

“Our mandate goes beyond providing water. We must integrate sustainable irrigation systems, modern farming techniques, and rural empowerment strategies to transform agriculture in our region,” Dr Yadukso stated. “With proper planning and execution, the Lower Benue River Basin can become a major food hub for Nigeria.”,

Dr. Yadukso has acknowledged the pressing environmental challenges facing Nigeria, particularly in the areas of deforestation, soil erosion, and the negative impacts of unregulated mining. He has pledged to implement proactive and sustainable interventions to mitigate these threats.

“Environmental degradation is a growing crisis that affects our water bodies, farmlands, and overall ecosystem. As Chairman of LBRBDA, I am committed to promoting afforestation programs, erosion control measures, and strict monitoring of land use policies to preserve our natural resources,” he assured stakeholders.

Dr. Yadukso’s appointment aligns closely with President Tinubu’s broader national development strategy, which emphasizes economic growth, food security, and environmental sustainability. His proactive leadership style ensures that the LBRBDA will not merely function as a bureaucratic institution but as an active driver of national progress.

Stakeholders across the four states have welcomed his hands-on approach, emphasizing that his leadership marks a new era for the agency.

With Dr Yadukso at the helm, the LBRBDA is poised to take bold steps to ensure that water resources are efficiently managed, agricultural productivity is enhanced, and environmental sustainability remains a top priority.

His tenure is expected to bring meaningful development to the region, reinforcing the Tinubu administration’s vision for a prosperous and self-sustaining nation.

Share

Please follow and like us: