AMOS ISHAKU: How I Fled B’Haram Slaughter Ground In Gwoza to Become First Class Graduate

Bokko was once derided by its neighbours on account of it being labelled the Boko Haram headquarters and on account of its near zero development. Today, the community has shed that unflattering tag as one of its own has struggled to become the cynosure of all eyes. OJIEVA EHIOSUN, who encountered Amos Ishaku, the unusual brave youth, tells his story of nothing to something.

Bokko Community in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, North East of Nigeria, used to be a peaceful, serene, agricultural community until it infamously became the Boko Haram headquarters after the sect’s incursion in the area. With the coming of the dreaded insurgents, the community was thrown into disarray. Amos Ishaku, born to a local village farmer in the community, was one of those who braved the odds to make something out of the ruins of his community.

He has always nursed the ambition of acquiring a Western education in spite of what the Islamic extremist made many in that region believe. He had high hopes for the future, as he struggled to re-write the not so good story of his humble beginning. After his primary education, Ishaku, as an intelligent boy, was ready for a bigger challenge. But, the ugly activities of the insurgents almost spoilt this lofty plan.

His father, mother, uncle and aunt were all forced to run for safety away from their ancestral home. Incidentally, they all ran in different, uncoordinated directions. This led them to leave everyone to his or her fate and at the mercy of God. The scenario brought Ishaku face to face with the ugly and bitter side of life.

His experience in the deadly hands of Boko Haram striking force in Bokko, his ancestral community, is better imagined. He did not only see but walked on corpses, sometimes sleeping with some to escape being hurt. He only survived by providence and divine intervention of God. Today, Ishaku is all smiles as he enigmatically weathered the storm to write his name in gold, making his much derided community walk shoulder high once again.

He now holds a first class degree in Chemical Engineering from the Edo State University, Uzairue. “My journey so far was really rough and tough; it’s not an experience I wish for even my enemy because I saw death staring at me. I witnessed uncles, brothers, parents, children and adults being brutally slaughtered like goats without value for human life.

“I spent days and nights on the mountains, feeding on grasses, drinking mouldy waters, walking through- out the nights, stepping on dangerous objects, and climbing mountains upon mountains while sleeping in the forest. It’s actually not an experience to remember,” he recalled. Ishaku added: “At one stage, I was no longer scared of animals in the bush, but scared of guns. It was a terrible experience.

It was actually a sudden attack in the night on our community. Mother’s abandoned their children, husbands left their wives, running for dear lives. I didn’t see my parents, they ran and left us. “Look, one doesn’t pray to encounter these people. They are animals, flesh eaters and blood drinkers. I didn’t know the whereabouts of my parents for so long a time. It was after some months they told me that my mother ran to Cameroon for refuge.

“After I was able to escape from being killed, I dropped out of school for two good years from 2012 to 2014. Until November when I found help through my primary school headmaster when he met a friend of mine who told him that I was somewhere in the bush. It was the man that helped me to locate Home for the Needy in Uhorgua, Edo State.” Ishaku called what he experienced an ugly situation.

He drank from stagnant waters and fed on whatever he could lay his hands on, surviving mostly on all manners of vegetables. He ran from mountain to mountain, forest to forest, because the sects, according to him, were virtually attacking everywhere. He said: “I ran to Taraba State; it was from there that I came to my present abode.

It was with the help of my primary school headmaster, who knew me while I was in school. He contacted somebody that we escaped together with and the person got in touch with me. He was the one that brought me and his daughter to Edo Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp in November 2014.

“I found a home in the camp once again because as far as I found a place to lay my head and live among people, the feeling of nostalgia enveloped me. There was nothing left in Bokko, my community where I was coming from. I didn’t see the camp as a new and difficult environment because of what I had experienced before now.

“Here, I have seen and experienced different cultures and more decent peo- ple that have hearts of gold and not stones; seeing different orientations and ideas are all inspiring. I didn’t believe it was possible for me to go back to school anyway. All hopes seemed lost; the Home for the Needy had a school under the trees where they teach and encourage some of us that all hope is not lost, that we can make it again.

They kept encouraging us, saying the key out of our misery remains education. “I got encouraged and immediately I started feeling like a real human being again. So, we started attending classes under the tree; no chairs, no tables, they were using chalkboards to teach us. I wrote SSCE a number of times, and also wrote UTME two times, but I was able to make it in 2018, and got admission that same 2018 to the Edo State University, Uzairue, to study Chemical Engineering, graduating with a first class honour.”

He added: “It’s actually God that brought our Daddy, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, to me. I dedicate this success to God, our pastor and his team. But for him, it would have been an impossible mission. The encouragement was such that even when there is no food, we kept fate with God believing that one day the sufferings would come to an end.

Even while in the University it wasn’t all that easy but thank God for all He used our Daddy, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, to do in our lives. “Today, I’m a first class degree holder in Chemical Engineering, after all hope for continuity in life was gone.

It is just by His divine mercy. A lot of lessons, too plenty to mention, just like when you are being encouraged, when you are determined and focused on what you want for yourself not minding the circumstances, success is surely bound to smile on you. Again I have also learnt to obey and trust God in every situation.

“My advice to the youth is to be humble, respectfully and be Obedient to whoever God has destined to be your helper. Patient played a major role in my case. So, if you find yourself in a similar situation, try to seek the face of God and be patient because when you are disobedient, success and help would be far from you.

Disadvantaged youths should not be discouraged; they should be courageous and be fully focused. They should know that when there is life, there is always hope for the future. “All I want to say to God is thank you. And I promised that I will do more of what He has done for me for other persons believing God to help me. My father and mother are still alive.

They also survived the hunt by Boko Haram. “My father visited me in the camp and was very happy with what he saw in Uhorgua Home for the Needy International Christian Center. When he was told that I made a first class honour in Chemical Engineering he was overwhelmed because they remembered how I dropped out of school, they remembered how I escape from Boko Haram slaughter zone, they remembered how I slept in the forest and mountains for months, they remembered the pain of having no mother or father around to care for me.

“My parents cried for joy hearing that I passed with first class. They have called the pastor several times thanking him for what God has used him to do for homeless peo- ple in Nigeria. I will forever remain grateful to him all the days of my life. My journey was ugly, bitter and sweet, but Glory to God Almighty.