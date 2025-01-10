Amos Adamu Warns On LA ’28 Olympics, Wants Preparations To Begin

Share

Former Director-General of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Department, Dr. Amos Adamu, has warned that Nigeria may return from the next Olympics Games in Los Angeles in 2028 worse than the Paris Olympics because of late preparation and lack of planning.

According to Inside The Games’ publication, the former Nigeria Football Association NFA Sole Administrator expressed little surprise that Nigeria returned from the Paris 2024 Olympics without any medals.

Adamu revealed he had anticipated the outcome, having previously warned about the potential failure before the event began last year in July.

“The same fate can befall us at the next Olympic Games in Los Angeles in the US in 2028 because there is so far no concrete plan on the ground to change the narrative,” Adamu remarked.

Nigeria’s 19th appearance at the Olympic Games ended in disappointment, marked by controversies and a lack of medals, despite high expectations following Tokyo 2020, where Nigeria won two medals (silver and bronze).

The 88 Nigerian athletes across 12 sports, supported by N9 billion in government funding, ultimately fell short of expectations, marking the country’s worst performance since London 2012.

Adamu said he warned the then Minister, John Enoh, before the event that Nigeria’s athletes would not win medals, explaining: “Where would the medals have come from? They don’t buy medals at the Olympics.

You plan and work for this over time.” He noted the late release of training funds and the lack of proper planning, saying: “The athletes didn’t get money to train as at when due. Medals are not sold but won.”

During his tenure, Adamu emphasized long-term athlete development, training abroad, and timely funding. Adamu cautioned that unless decisive steps are taken, Nigeria might face a similar outcome in 2028, despite a larger budget.

“Even with an increased budget now, there may be nothing to celebrate as achievement at the end of the 2028 Games if concrete steps were not taken immediately,” he said.

