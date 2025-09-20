Amorim, To Be Or Not To Be

These are definitely not the best of times for millions of fans of fallen English giants, Manchester United. The once dominant football force on the Island of 56.5 million people, the Red Dev- ils, as the team from North West England is nicknamed, has undoubtedly fallen to tough times in recent years; sadly now lasting 12 years.

Let me quickly admit that I am an un- ashamedly dyed-in-the- wool supporter of the Old Trafford outfit and have been so for more than 50 years during which I have enjoyed the euphoria of the good times and the sadness of the bad spells. I was still too young to fully compre- hend the magnitude of the Red Devils’ 1968 European Cup triumph over Benfica which made them the first English club to do so. But courtesy of my late father, who was a football buff, I was constantly regaled with stories of United.

Of course, with such household names like George Best, arguably the first ever ‘super star’ footballer, Bobby Charlton and Denis Law, it was easily understand- able why I, like millions of other fans, would gravitate to supporting Manches- ter United. But like students of history know too well, every dynasty has an end and sadly six years after their epoch-setting performance, the Red Devils ran into murky waters and were relegated in 1974.

I’m not sure many people are aware of this! And although they did bounce back immediately in 1975, the Red Devils were to enter a long period of anguish as they watched their northern rivals, Liverpool supplant them as the new kids on the block while they wallowed in mediocrity, struggling to recapture their glory days.

Of course winning an odd trophy here and there (the FA Cup etc.) went some- what into assuaging the feelings of United fans, but the failure to climb back to the summit of the league gnawed at them constantly. This sojourn in the wilderness was to last 26 long years until the arrival of one Scotsman called Alex Ferguson on November 6, 1986.

His arrival caught many off guard because, although he had done well in Scotland where he had broken the dom- inance of the Glasgow clubs – Rangers and Celtic – when he guided Aberdeen, to three league titles, four Scottish Cups and both the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup and the UEFA Super Cup in 1983, football north of the border was considered vastly inferior to that of England and so appointing a manager from there was a surprise.

He then provided the Doubting Thom- as’s with ammunition when he failed to win anything in his first four years and was reportedly on the verge of being fired when he finally broke his duck with the FA Cup triumph over Crystal Palace in 1990. And as they say, the rest is history as he went on to stay for the next 26 years during which he won 38 trophies, includ- ing 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and two UEFA Champions League titles. Sir Alex retired from management at the end of the 2012-13 season, having won the Premier League in his final season.

While under him United had her most glorious years, always challenging for trophies and titles to the delight of the fans; on the flip side, some believe that this has also contributed in no small measure to the woes the Red Devils are current- ly facing – adapting to life after the now 83-year-old Fergie! Since his retirement, Manchester Unit- ed has had nine managers: David Moyes, Ryan Giggs (caretaker), Louis van Gaal, José Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick (caretaker), Michael Carrick (caretaker), Erik ten Hag and now Ruben Amorim without bringing the glory days back to Old Trafford.

Although a number of them did win domestic cup competitions, including the FA and Carabao Cup, with Mourinho even going on to win the Europa League; they have all proved to be false dawns as the club is still no closer to climbing back to the summit of the Premier League again. Unfortunately, rather than the doom and gloom lifting under the reign of the 41-year-old Amorim, the clouds have only become thicker.

Appointed on November 24 last year, the Portuguese handler, who had done wonders with Sporting, transforming them into Primeira Liga champions and a force to reckon with in Europe (with stunning victories over Arsenal and Man- chester City), is seen as the man to bring the good feeling back to the Theatre of Dreams after the pessimism of ten Hag.

Regrettably, however, this has not been the case with United becoming the worst-performing side in the Premier League since Amorim took over as man- ager. United were thrashed 3-0 by Manches- ter City in the derby on Sunday, under lining once again just how far they have fallen. The results are merely a continuation of last season’s form, when United finished 15th.

Four points from four games makes it the club’s worst start to the season since 1992/93 and Amorim is statistically the worst manager in the Premier League since he joined on November 24. Statisticians, Opta, have created a league table of the 17 clubs who have been in the division since then and United sit bottom with 31 points from 31 games. That is level with Tottenham, but Spurs have a goal difference of -4 to United’s -13, putting them at rock bottom.

Amorim has won just eight of his 31 league matches since arriving to replace Erik ten Hag last season – and their pitiful points tally is worse than West Ham (34), Wolves (36) and Fulham (41). And unless a miracle happens, things are likely to continue in the same trajec- tory as Amorim has insisted that he will not tinker with his much maligned 3-4-2-1 system for a more pragmatic approach.

Speaking after last Sunday’s Man- chester City hammering, the Portuguese stressed that if United want to change their formation they will have to change the manager. Luckily for him, it appears that the Old Trafford hierarchy is not ready to pull the plug on his reign just yet – but how long they are willing to stick behind the man who has a truly atrocious record is as good as anyone’s guess.

This evening, their support will once again be tested when United host Chelsea – another abject performance will undoubtedly pile more pressure on their beleaguered manager. Nonetheless, wait a minute; are we not forgetting our history – that it took our greatest-ever manager, Alex Ferguson, four years to come good! But, will the pressure of modern foot- ball afford Amorim such time? That is the million-naira question begging for an answer and until this happens, for the young Portuguese tactician, it is to be or not to be the man to restore the glory days back to United with a smack of magic!