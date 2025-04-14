Amorim Targets Lookman To Rebuild Man United

Share

Ma n c h e s t e r United could make a big move this summer by signing Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman, who is valued at £51 million by his side, Atalanta.

Lookman, who is the current African Footballer of the Year, remains one of the hottest names in European football right now. Man United manager, Ruben Amorim, is planning major changes to his squad as he’s looking for players who fit his system. Lookman is said to be one of those players.

According to reports from Calciomercato, Atalanta are willing to sell Lookman if the right offer comes in, and Manchester United are keeping a close eye on the situation.

The 27-year-old forward has been in amazing form this season, scoring 18 goals and providing 7 assists in 34 games. He’s known for his speed, skill, and ability to create chances, the qualities United have been missing lately.

One of Lookman’s strengths is that he can play in several attacking positions, giving the team more flexibility. This makes him an ideal target for Amorim, who wants more attacking options.

