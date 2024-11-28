Amorim Targets First United Win As Spurs Bid To Build On City Crushing

Share

Ruben Amorim made a dream start to his Manchester United tenure when his side took the lead after 81 seconds against Ipswich Town but the visitors had to settle for a 1-1 draw in the end at Portman Road but the Portuguese can claim his first victory with the Red Devils when they face Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League today.

United’s opener from Marcus Rashford was as good as it got in Suffolk, where the Red Devils managed just four shots on target and lacked bite in attack.

It will naturally take time for the team to adapt to Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system but forwards such as Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirzkee need to improve and there seems to be a disconnect between United’s attack and the rest of their team.

They blew apart Leicester 5-2 at the end of October but their matches this month have generally been low-scoring.

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s emphatic 4-0 victory away at Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday should have installed plenty of belief in Ange Postecoglou’s men going forward and they can build on that with a Europa League win at home to Roma.

Spurs have become extremely difficult to predict, highlighted by their defeat at home to Ipswich in the match that preceded that rout of City, but opponents Roma are under a cloud and well worth opposing.

The Serie A side sit 12th in their domestic standings after 13 matches and they have won only two of their last ten outings in all competitions, suffering five defeats in six in the league.

Meanwhile, Chelsea face a difficult test against away to Heidenheim as two clubs with perfect League phase records clash in the Europa Conference League on Thursday evening.

Enzo Maresca has been playing second-choice players in the cup competitions this season with mixed results.

Easy wins over Gent, Panathinaikos and Noah mean the Blues are unlikely to be made to regret their decision not to register Cole Palmer for this competition.

