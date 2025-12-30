Amorim Signals Tactical Shift At Manchester United

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has revealed that altering the club’s formation due to media pressure would have undermined his authority, insisting any tactical changes must come from conviction, not outside noise.

Ruben Amorim switched Manchester United from a back three with wing-backs to a traditional back four with two holding midfielders for the first time against Newcastle United.

By the final stages, that formation effectively became a back six as his side held on for only their second clean sheet of the season.

Though he once famously said not even the Pope could make him change his system, Amorim insists his ability to adapt formations has always been part of his plan.

However, he stresses that he would only make such a switch when the team was performing well, not to respond to media or fan pressure.

“When you [media] talk about changing the system all the time, I cannot change because the players will understand I’m changing because of you, and I think that is the end for the manager,” he said.

“When we are playing well in our system, that is the moment to change.”

Amorim added that building a team identity was his priority last season, but with a depleted squad this term, adaptation is necessary.

Only two wins in eight games prior to the Newcastle victory raise questions about whether the team has been playing well, but he believes the change will improve the side when all players return.

The manager is still dealing with absences, with seven senior players already ruled out for the upcoming home game against winless Wolverhampton Wanderers.

That list could grow if Mason Mount is unable to recover from the injury that forced him off at halftime against Newcastle.

Captain Bruno Fernandes, also sidelined, is eager to return but will not play against Wolves. Despite this, Fernandes remains highly involved, monitoring warm-ups from the tunnel rather than sitting out matches entirely.

Amorim anticipates his captain will keep providing guidance.

“The guy is a leader,” he said. “He cannot be that guy who, when he is not playing, he’s not talking and speaking. He’s always speaking. That’s why he’s the captain.

“He has bad things sometimes – the way he moves his arms – but he has a lot of good things. After he recovers from games, or even after treatment, he goes to watch the other guys train. There are a lot of things you don’t see.

“I don’t know if he wants my job or not, but he’s a leader. The guy is a leader.”

While the exact return dates for Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Matthijs de Ligt, and Harry Maguire remain uncertain, Noussair Mazraoui and Amad Diallo are expected back from the Africa Cup of Nations by the end of January.