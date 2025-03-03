Amorim Responds To Rooney Over Premier League Title Goal

Share

Manchester United’s manager, Ruben Amorim, has responded to the harsh criticism levied by former club captain Wayne Rooney, who labelled him “naive” for asserting that winning the Premier League is the club’s primary objective.

Under Ruben Amorim’s management, United have faced a challenging season, experiencing their 10th defeat in just 24 matches after a disappointing exit from the FA Cup, where they were eliminated on penalties by Fulham during the fifth round.

This loss marks the sixth time since Amorim took over in November that the team has faltered at their home ground, Old Trafford. With their current trajectory, winning the Europa League appears to be the only feasible route for the team to secure a place in European competition for the next season.

In a post-match interview with BBC Sport, Amorim expressed his unwavering ambition for the club, stating, “The goal is to win the Premier League.”

Despite acknowledging the series of losses, he emphasized that the aspiration to reclaim the title, which they last won in 2013 under Sir Alex Ferguson, remains clear.

“I know we are losing games, but the goal is to win the Premier League again. I don’t know how long it will take. We have a goal, and we continue forward no matter what,” he asserted.

However, Rooney, working as a pundit for Match of the Day, voiced his scepticism regarding Amorim’s lofty ambitions. He remarked that the coach should prioritize more immediate objectives that could ensure his continued tenure at the club.

“I think it’s a little naive to say they’re looking to win the Premier League because from where they are now, they’re a long way off that,” Rooney said.

Rooney’s comments carry significant weight due to his illustrious history with Manchester United; he is the club’s all-time leading goalscorer and boasts an impressive collection of silverware, including five league titles and the Champions League, earned during a remarkable era under Ferguson.

However, Rooney’s managing career has seen its ups and downs—he initially found success at Derby County amidst challenging circumstances, but subsequent stints at DC United, Birmingham, and Plymouth ended unsuccessfully, with tenures lasting just 15 and 25 matches, respectively.

In his response, Amorim refrained from addressing Rooney’s managerial record but noted the distinction between discussing a team and managing one. “Winning the Premier League is the goal,” he reiterated. “To be naive is to think we are going to do it this season or be the best contender next season.”

Amorim acknowledged the ease with which pundits speak on the game, reflecting on his own experience in that role after retiring from playing. “I know in this moment, everybody knows everything. I was a pundit when I finished my playing career. I know it’s really easy,” he remarked, suggesting that the realities of coaching present a different set of challenges.

“Maybe it is not with me, but our goal, as a club, is to win the Premier League as we did in the past, with all the great glories and legends of this club,” he insisted. “We are in a difficult moment. And I’m not naive; that’s why I’m here, at 40 years old, coaching Manchester United.”

