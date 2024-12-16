Amorim Questions Two Man Utd Players About Leaking Starting XI

Share

Manchester United have opened an investigation into which player is leaking team news information.

The day before their 2-1 win at Manchester City, a leaked team sheet showed both Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho would be left out of the team.

It was confirmed 24 hours after Ruben Amorim’s official team sheet was released.

Amorim has questioned Garnacho and Amad Diallo as to whether they are responsible.

However, club sources insist Garnacho’s omission was not related to suggestions that his brother had been responsible for leaking teams.

Speaking after the game at The Etihad, Amorim said: “I know that story. I don’t know, I think it’s impossible to fix nowadays because you have a lot of people in the club, and the players talk with agents.

“I don’t know, you can talk with friends, so it’s hard to know. It’s not a good thing but let’s move on and go to the next one and see if they find the next starting XI.

