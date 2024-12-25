Amorim Questions ‘Choices’ Of Rashford’s Advisors

Share

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has questioned the “choices” of people close to forward Marcus Rashford.

Rashford, 27, said he was “ready for a new challenge” in an interview after being dropped for the 2-1 win at Manchester City on 15 December.

The England international subsequently missed the 4-3 Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat by Tottenham and was also left out as United lost 3-0 to Bournemouth on Sunday, adding to speculation he could leave Old Trafford in January.

“It is a hard situation,” Amorim told Sky Sports. “I understand these players have a lot of people around them, making choices that are not the first idea from the player.

“They chose to interview as it is not just Marcus.” Rashford has scored 138 goals in 426 appearances for the club since making his debut in 2016, having come through the United youth ranks.

However, while he managed 30 goals in all competitions in 2022-23, he has struggled for form in three of the previous four seasons and attracted criticism from pundits and fans for several laboured displays during that time.

Amorim said he can “separate” the decisions of those advising Rashford from his relationship with the player.

Share

Please follow and like us: