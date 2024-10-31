Amorim Not Different From Ten Hag, Scholes Blasts

Share

Manchester United legend, Paul Scholes, has claimed the “hype” over Ruben Amorim’s potential appointment “feels like” when Erik ten Hag initially joined the club.

Amorim is close to getting the United job after Ten Hag was sacked on Monday. But Scholes is not impressed about the imminent appointment.

According to him, United should have tried to get Thomas Tuchel. Speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, Scholes said: “I think Thomas Tuchel was the right one to coach Manchester United, but he’s gone now with England. He’s someone that can manage an elite football club and win big games. He’s been there and done it.

