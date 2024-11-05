Amorim May Stun Guardiola As Liverpool Welcome Boniface’s Leverkusen

Share

Sporting Lisbon may be dealing with the impending departure of head coach Ruben Amorim to Manchester United, but the 39-year-old will remain in the dugout for Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Manchester City and he will hope to sign off from his final home game in charge with a positive result.

The reigning Portuguese champions have certainly been flying under Amorim, winning all 10 of their matches in this season’s Primeira Liga, scoring 35 goals and conceding just three.

The most recent of those successes was Friday’s 5-1 home win over Estrela, a victory that came after the announcement of Amorim’s impending departure, underlining that Sporting have been able to maintain their levels despite the ongoing upheaval in their dugout.

A home clash with City will represent Sporting’s toughest test of the season to date, but the Lions have taken seven points from their opening three Champions League games – the same amount as the Citizens – who they could be facing at the right time.

Meanwhile, Liverpool look virtually unopposable at Anfield and should utilise their home advantage to take another three Champions League points when Bayer Leverkusen arrive on Merseyside this week.

Tuesday’s clash pits Arne Slot against the manager who most Liverpool fans wanted to succeed Jurgen Klopp when he announced last season would be his last in the Anfield dugout.

Xabi Alonso had other plans, which involved staying with Leverkusen for at least another season. Real Madrid are back in action for the first time since their 4-0 home defeat to Barcelona in EL Clasico when they welcome AC Milan to the Bernabeu in the Champions League on Tuesday.

