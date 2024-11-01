Amorim Expects Clarity Over Future Today

Share

Manager Ruben Amorim says there will be “clarification” over his expected move to Manchester United after Sporting’s game against Estrela on Friday.

He is expected to remain in charge at Portuguese side Sporting until the next international break from 11-19 November.

There remains confusion over whether a deal has been completed for Amorim to take over at Old Trafford after Erik ten Hag was sacked on Monday. “It’s a negotiation between two clubs, it’s never easy,” Amorim, 39, said.

United board member Sir Dave Brailsford told fans “It’s done” as he arrived for Wednesday’s EFL Cup win with Leicester and posed for a photograph.

This information has been corroborated by additional sources from Portugal. However, Sporting officials are adamant there is still no official deal and talks are continuing.

Manchester United have refused to comment. “Even with the clauses, it’s never easy, they have to talk and we will have clarification after the game, it will be very clear,” Amorim added.

